Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Odisha FC have reached an agreement with ATK Mohun Bagan over a loan swap deal of Brazilian forward Marcelo Leite Pereira and Australia-born Scottish midfielder Brad Inman.

The 29-year-old Inman will now play for the Bhubaneswar-based side on loan until the end of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

After starting his youth career with Premier League club Newcastle United, Inman represented other English clubs Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United and Rochdale before moving to Australia to join Brisbane Roar in 2019. The former Scotland youth team member made seven appearances for ATKMB in the ongoing season.

After joining the club, Inman expressed in a statement, "I am really happy to be joining Odisha FC, I have been given some really good information and references about the club from different people which made it really easy to make my decision to come. I want to come here and make an impact and hopefully contribute to some wins for the club between now and the end of the season. I have already had a couple of good chats with the manager and he has told me what's expected of me and I am certainly up for the challenge."

Head coach Stuart Baxter stated, "Brad is a versatile player who can expand our creative options. With games coming thick and fast he will also enable us to rest and rotate more."

Odisha is currently at the bottom of the ISL points table and will take on Jamshed FC on February 1. Baxter's side has been able to win a single game out of 13 matches in the tournament so far. (ANI)

