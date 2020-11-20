Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC footballer Nishu Kumar feels that the players will take some time to get back into rhythm and asserted that having five substitutions per game is a good move.

ISL will be India's first major showpiece event to be organised since the lockdown happened in March earlier this year.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on Friday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.

"I think the players may take a few games to settle in. We have a good fitness trainer and the coach (Kibu Vicuna) is very caring about our fitness. He is not putting a lot of pressure on us," Goal.com quoted Nishu as saying.

"Having five substitutions will help this season because now the coach has more options so that is a plus point. We are ready for the season," he added.

Nishu, who is most likely to make his Blasters debut on Friday, exuded confidence and said that pressure to perform will have no effect on him.

"We have a good squad. Experienced foreigners and young players. We have a good mixture and the coach Kibu was with Mohun Bagan who dominated the I-League -- I am feeling very positive about this season. I am working hard to be in better shape," the former Bengaluru full-back said.

"I don't feel that much pressure. I feel that I have to do my best in training whichever club I play for. I am young and have to improve. The pressure is more like motivation to perform. I hope I can give my best this season also. We have good support so I have to give my best," Nishu said. (ANI)

