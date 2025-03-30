Shillong, Mar 30 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC defeated NorthEast United FC by 2-0 to enter the semi-finals of the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

The Red Miners will face League Shield Winners Mohun Bagan in the two-legged last-four fixtures on April 3 and 7, whereas the Highlanders' run in the campaign ended with this result.

Jamshedpur FC's five away victories so far this season are the best that they have recorded in any ISL campaign.

The visitors grabbed the lead in their unique style, with Ashutosh Mehta pulling off a long throw-in that found its way to Stephen Eze inside the 18-yard box.

The towering defender made a quick feet adjustment before shooting the ball from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner in the 29th minute.

Mohammed Sanan built upon this momentum by embracing an effort from distance that had power behind it but missed the target on the right, swerving away from the post eight minutes later.

Jamshedpur FC took the onus to possibly double the lead and develop a cushion of advantage late into the game.

In the 83rd minute, Jordan Murray was engaged in a one versus one with Asheer Akhtar on the right flank before he launched in a probing cross for Javi Siverio, which the attacker shot slightly above target to mark a rather disappointing end to their quick counter-attack.

The Red Miners faced a setback after Mobashir Rahman was sent off in the 88th minute following an erratic challenge.

However, they finally got hold of the coveted second goal in the added time, with Javi Hernandez and Ritwik Das interlinking inside the NorthEast United FC defensive third, as the Spaniard comfortably placed the ball into the middle of the net to guide his team into the semi-finals.

Bengaluru FC will take on FC Goa in the other semifinal on April 2 and April 6, while the summit clash is slated on April 12 the venue for which is yet to be announced.

