Fatorda (Goa) [India], December 21 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has charged SC East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic with 'violent conduct against referee' following his red card incident in Match 32 of 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against NorthEast United FC, played on Friday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

According to a statement from ISL, the charge notice issued by the Committee states Perosevic was 'expelled for using excessive force against referee'.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans Eye Edinson Cavani Move in January.

"Perosevic has been reported violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. Perosevic faces 'sanctions for serious infringement punishable by an expulsion undertaken against Match Officials', according to Article 50 of the Code," the official statement from ISL read.

The player has been provided time till Thursday to submit a reply, defending his actions.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of 50-Over Tournament in IST?.

Perosevic will remain ineligible for selection as he serves an automatic one-match ban in SC East Bengal's next game against Hyderabad FC on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)