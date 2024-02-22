Rourkela, Feb 22 (PTI) Young forward Araijeet Singh Hundal said it was a surreal experience playing for the senior Indian men's team at the FIH Pro League and his goal during the shootout against the Netherlands gave him a lot of confidence.

Though India ended up losing the tie 2-4 against the World No. 1 team on Wednesday, it was a lot of learning for the 20-year-old Araijeet.

"It has been a surreal experience. Competing against top-tier teams such as the Netherlands and Australia, receiving encouragement from both seniors and the coach, is genuinely delightful, and it has also been a valuable learning experience for me," Araijeet said in a Hockey India (HI) release.

India kicked off their campaign in Bhubaneswar with a convincing 4-1 victory over Spain, followed by a thrilling 2-2 (4-2) shootout win against the Netherlands.

India then lost 4-6 to Australia but bounced back with a 1-0 triumph over Ireland to conclude the Bhubaneswar leg on a high.

Moving to Rourkela, India carried their momentum from the Bhubaneswar leg, sealing a 2-2 (8-7) shootout win against Spain in a closely contested match.

In yet another nail-biting encounter, India, trailing 0-1 at half-time against the Netherlands, came back to level the score and took the game into a shootout, which they lost 2-4.

Araijeet and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay were on target for India during the shootout against the Netherlands.

"They advised me to keep an open mindset, play freely, and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on myself," said the Punjab youngster.

"I would like to thank the coach for providing me with the opportunity to take the shot. I would also like to thank my seniors for encouraging me before I stepped up. It helped me with my nerves.”

"I am glad that my shot was on target as it certainly boosted my confidence in my game."

India will next play Australia on Saturday.

