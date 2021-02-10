Chennai, February 10: England head coach Chris Silverwood is excited for the second Test match against India which will be played in front of the fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from Saturday. Silverwood on Wednesday said the visiting side is not concerned about the bubble aspect as all the safety precautions are being followed in the bio-secure environment.

The first Test between India and England was played behind closed doors but the second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary had confirmed last week. England Cricket Team’s Photo Blocked by Faebook for Being ‘Overtly Sexual’.

Speaking to ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said that the association has got the final approval from the BCCI to allow fans to come in for the second game of the Test series. "We will have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," he said.

Silverwood said the touring contingent has no concerns about fans being allowed in the stadiums for the second Test. "Am not concerned about the bubble aspect. They have been brilliant and we all feel safe. And from the crowd point of view, we will be having noise in the ground again and it will be fantastic," Silverwood said in the virtual press conference shared by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

"I mean if we get anything like that, like some sort of normality, it will make everything just a bit more buzz really and I think it will great. We have got no concerns (on fans being allowed for the 2nd Test). Since we been here, we have been very well looked after and we feel safe in the environment," he added.

England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. James Anderson produced three of the best possible deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant.

After delivering a sensational spell in the first Test, England pacer Anderson said it would be a great sight to play in front of the crowd in the second game.

"The safety around the bubble in the hotel is so strict and I am sure they will take all the right precautions. They are gearing up for the fans to come in which would be great and we look forward to that," Anderson had said during the virtual press conference after the win.

England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.

The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they've improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0.

