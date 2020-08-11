London, Aug 11 (AP) The International Tennis Federation has dropped a doping violation charge against American player Maksim Tikhomirov because of a lack of evidence.

Tikhomirov had been charged with evading a doping test while playing a tournament in Cancun, Mexico, in January.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 11: KKR Players Can't Wait For IPL 2020 to Begin.

However, the ITF said Tuesday that its Independent Tribunal found there wasn't enough evidence "to be comfortably satisfied that a violation was committed."

The ITF said Tikhomirov was free to compete again with immediate effect, having accepted a provisional suspension in May.

Also Read | KKR Can't Wait For IPL 2020 to Begin, Share Video of Skipper Dinesh Karthik and Other Players Working Out in Gym (See Post).

The 30-year-old Tikhomirov reached a career-high singles ranking of 672 last year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)