IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates: The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin on September 19 and fans are waiting in anticipation for it to begin. The IPL 2020 will make the resumption of Indian cricket, which was suspended following the coronavirus pandemic. All the Indian players have been out of action since then and now have started preparing for the T20 league. Not just players, IPL governing council is gearing up for the upcoming season and it will be a challenge for them to conduct the league smoothly. Meanwhile, ahead of IPL 2020, we will keep track of the latest news and updates related to the upcoming season. So, here you will find all the major IPL 2020 updates of the day. IPL 2020 in UAE Gets Green Signal from Government, League Chairman Brijesh Patel Confirms.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been waiting for news related to IPL 2020. Following the cancelation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to hold the 2020 edition in the available window. However, IPL governing council is yet to release the full schedule of IPL 2020. It is expected to roll it out in coming days. Apart from IPL 2020 schedule, there are other things that the governing council will have to take care of. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: As VIVO Pulls Out, Let’s Look at the Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League Over the Years.

Apart from IPL 2020 schedule, title sponsorship for the upcoming season is on IPL governing council’s list as well. Sponsorship with VIVO has been suspended for the IPL 2020 and BCCI is looking for new title sponsors and reportedly, brands like Amazon, Patanjali Ayurved, Unacademy and Byju’s have shown interest.