Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Mukund Sasikumar is the sole Indian to move into the quarterfinals of the USD 25,000 ITF Futures men's International Tennis Championship here, upsetting second-seeded Czech Republican Dominic Palan in an evenly-contested thriller here on Thursday.

Both the players served and played strokes with brilliant ease and Palan appeared to be the favourite to walk away with a victory, having wrapped the opening set 7-5 in the contest that lasted for three hours and 10 minutes.

However, Mukumd had other plans and upped his ante in the second set, taking it into the tie-breaker. He used his first serve to great advantage and was successful in levelling the contest.

Both the players served well in the deciding set and managed to hold serve till 5-5 before Mukund broke Palan's serve with two forehand winners, followed by two unforced errors by the latter.

Mukund led 40-0 in the 12th game, thanks to two strong well-placed first serves, while he inexplicably served two double faults.

On his next advantage, Mukund closed out the encounter to score a well-deserved success.

Bernard Tomic of Australia had a relatively comfortable straight-set triumph over local lad Abinav Sanjeev 6-1 6-4.

In the second set, the Indian did manage to lift his game, but Tomic was too good for him.

Ukarine's Eric Vanshelboim scored an easy victory over Ranjit, whereas Alexey Zakharoie of Russia beat eighth-seeded Israeli Orel Kemhi in straight sets.

In the doubles, Adil Kalayanpur and Bogdan Bodraov outsmarted the younger pair of Kabir Hans and Aryan Shah in a well-fought contest.

