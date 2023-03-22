Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi Capitals booked their place in the Women's Premier League 2023 final after registering a five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. With the win, the Delhi franchise finished at the top of the table.

The Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey, who picked up figures of 3/26 and scored 34 runs from 31 balls against UP, expressed that she has enjoyed learning from her teammates during the tournament.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow to Miss Entire IPL 2023 As England Want Him Fit in Time for Ashes: Report.

"It's been great to learn from players like Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp. There's so much experience in the changing room. There's also the exciting Shafali Verma, who strikes the ball so well. I've been able to pick up different things from lots of people," Capsey said in a press release.

Capsey also enjoyed her battle against English teammate Sophie Ecclestone, "It's always good fun to come up against Sophie Ecclestone. She's world number one for a reason. I thought she bowled very well and it was nice to battle with her. We've played together in the last year. So we are always double guessing about each other's moves on the field."

Also Read | Nitu Ghangas Confirms India's First Medal at Women's Boxing World Championships.

Speaking about the plan leading into the Final, the all-rounder said, "We'll take a couple of days to rest and recover. I'll take my mind away from the game for a while. Then we'll get our minds ready and go into the big game. Really looking forward to the Final."

The Delhi Capitals will play against the winner of the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in the WPL 2023 Final at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)