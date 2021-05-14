New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has entered into a tie-up with an Indian start-up company, Stupa Sports Analytics to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled real-time match and practice solutions to leading players in all its 226 member associations.

An agreement has been inked between ITTF and Stupa Analytics, according to a release issued by the company.

ITTF through its High Performance & Development (HPD) department is acutely looking at sports analytics to take the game to the next level by providing ground breaking real time and in-depth analysis provided by Stupa to all the top players globally through its affiliated member associations.

This collaboration also helps in strengthening the performance of ITTF's "With The Future in Mind" scholarship holders for the upcoming Olympic and Youth Olympic Games.

"At the ITTF High Performance & Development Department, we are very pleased to continue our co-operation with Stupa Analytics. Even more so because we keep upgrading and expanding the portfolio of services that we are gradually introducing into our programs.

"It started 2 years ago when we introduced performance analysis services into our 'With the Future in Mind' scholarship program, which we later on topped up with on-site training analysis for the Hopes Squad," ITTF HPD Director Polona Cehovin sid in a statement.

"In 2020, when the pandemic hit, we came up with the idea of online training lessons and collaborated with the Indian company, who were excited about taking this step, so stay tuned as the fourth season is in the making."

Stupa Sports Analytics Founder-Chief Executive Officer Megha Gambhir added: "We are excited about our collaboration with ITTF. Stupa's analytics solutions perfectly complement HPD vision on embracing new innovation and technologies to strengthen global table tennis.

Many World ranked players rely on Stupa Analytics to optimise their training, unearth new revelations, patterns and discover data driven insights," she said.

