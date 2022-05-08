Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): ARA FC takes home full points after an emphatic 0-4 win against Mata Rukmani FC on Sunday in the Indian Women's League, with the Gujarat side registering their third win this season.

The game started with ARA FC dominating from the very first minute as they kept on creating chances. Mata Rukmani came up with good defensive composure and they kept things at bay.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis Shine As Royal Challengers Bangalore Register Fine Win.

Finally, in the 16th minute, the deadlock was broken with Kiran finding the net from the edge of the box with a sublime finish. Thereafter ARA took the momentum by their side and Mata Rukmani suffered from the high pressing game from the visitors.

Though ARA created a lot of chances yet they lacked vehemently in the attacking third as they failed to find the target.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast of Madrid Derby on TV & Score Updates in India?.

At last at the stroke of the halftime, in the 45+3rd minute, Madhubala scored from Nisha's accurate cross to double the lead for ARA. Going into the breather ARA maintained a comfortable 0-2 lead.

In the second half, ARA made a quick comfortable start as they increased the lead to 0-3 within the 58th minute. With Manisha scoring from the edge of the box.

It was all ARA FC for the best part of the game. Anju scored the winner in the 78th minute from a very tight angle to increase the lead to 0-4 for ARA as they kept on their dominating display. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)