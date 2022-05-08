Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): Sethu FC continues their winning run after beating PIFA 1-4 today in the Indian Women's League at the 7th Battalion Ground. The former league champions ran riots over PIFA to secure their seventh win in a row.

In the 12th minute of the game, Anju Tamang opened the scoresheet for Sethu FC. PIFA provided plenty of space inside the box which Anju rightly utilized to send the ball to the back of the net.

Also Read | PSG v Troyes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Minutes after Durga doubled the lead in the 18th minute as Sethu continued to run riot. The goal shower continued with Renu scoring the third from the spot-kick in the 21st minute.

PIFA tried hard to make a mark in the game as they made some quick changes. At last, Nisila pulled one back for PIFA making it 1-3.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis Shine As Royal Challengers Bangalore Register Fine Win.

But soon after the goal, the Tamil Nadu club was down to ten within the 40th minute. After Kowsalya got a sent off by the ref for a challenge from behind over Zarastyn. Going into the breather PIFA maintained the lead as it remained 1-3.

After the breather, the scoreline remained the same till the regulation time as Sethu kept on dominating the game. Finally, in the added time Sandhiya scored the winner to ensure Sethu's winning run continues in the IWL.

With enough space in the middle, Sandhiya did no mistake to slot it home easily to make it a 1-4 win for her side. After this win, Sethu FC climbs up to the top of the table with 21 points from 7 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)