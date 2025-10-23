New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Ravindra Jadeja is set to turn out for Saurashtra in the second round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, beginning October 25, as per ESPNcricinfo.

His inclusion will give Saurashtra a big boost as they take on Madhya Pradesh at home in Rajkot, on the same surface where spinners claimed 31 of the 35 wickets to fall in last week's clash between Saurashtra and Karnataka.

Currently ranked the No. 1 Test all-rounder, Jadeja is on a short break from international cricket. He last featured in India's two-match home Test series against the West Indies earlier this month, where he scored his sixth Test century, an unbeaten 104 in the opening Test at Ahmedabad and picked up eight wickets in the series as India was victorious 2-0.

Jadeja was not part of India's ODI squad for the ongoing series in Australia, something he said was "not a surprise" after being informed of the team management's plans.

"It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission," Jadeja had said earlier, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I am happy about that. But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years," he added.

"If I get a chance in the World Cup and there are many ODIs before, and if I do well there, it will be a good thing for Indian cricket. Winning a World Cup is everyone's dream. We narrowly missed out last time, so next time we will try and make up for it," he noted.

Against Madhya Pradesh, Jadeja will reunite with his long-time Saurashtra spin partner, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who starred with a match haul of 10/203 in the previous fixture, helping Saurashtra secure first-innings lead points against Karnataka.

Jadeja last represented Saurashtra in the previous Ranji season, taking 12 wickets in two matches, both against Delhi, including a best of 7/38. (ANI)

