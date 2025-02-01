Jamshedpur, Feb 1 (PTI) FC Goa would look to extend their unbeaten away run to nine games when they face Jamshedpur FC here on Sunday, as the race for the top two spots intensifies in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Jamshedpur are placed third in the table, since they have 31 points from 17 matches, courtesy of 10 victories and a solitary draw. They trail the top-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (40) by nine points, but the Mariners have also played an additional game as compared to Jamshedpur FC.

The Red Miners would target surpassing the second-placed FC Goa, who have 33 points from as many games as Jamshedpur FC. The Khalid Jamil-coached side have a chance to do a league double over the Gaurs, since they had defeated Manolo Marquez's men 2-1 in their reverse fixture on September 17, 2024.

Jamshedpur FC are relishing a formidable home record as of now, as they are unbeaten in their last five games at the JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium, winning four times.

However, they have emerged victorious only once in the five times that they have hosted FC Goa at the venue, losing thrice and drawing once.

They have failed to record a clean sheet in any of these matches, a fact that could inspire the FC Goa frontline, which has netted 32 times in 17 matches this season.

FC Goa have been impressive defensively though, registering shutouts in their previous two ISL games. Their last longer such run was between October and December 2023, which also comprised a 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC.

All in all, this is a match straight for the top-two spot as of now. The top-two ranked teams at the end of the league stages qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the sides from third to the sixth spots play a single-legged eliminator at the higher ranked side's home venue.

If Jamshedpur FC win this match, they will leapfrog FC Goa in the points table, and if the Gaurs prevail, they will build a formidable distance with the Red Miners -- an equation that brings lasting interest in this fixture.

FC Goa have been prolific offensively in away encounters, finding the back of the net in their previous eight ISL clashes on the road. They have also locked in their longest unbeaten away streak, winning and drawing four times each.

The two teams have played each other 15 times in the ISL, with FC Goa winning eight games and Jamshedpur FC emerging victorious on five instances. Two matches have produced draws.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil stressed on the need of getting a positive outcome in this game.

“We are preparing well. The team is entirely focused. We need to get a positive result on our home ground,” he said.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez praised Jamshedpur FC's season so far.

“It's very difficult to play against Jamshedpur FC. One can never calm down in this match because they are having a fantastic season,” he said.

