League leaders Liverpool will shift their focus on the English Premier League with a tie against Bournemouth after finishing their European group stage commitments. The Reds are leading the points table with 53 points from 22 games and have a six-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, also with a game in hand. Opponents Bournemouth are having one of their best seasons in English top-flight football and have climbed to the seventh spot. They are without a defeat in their last five matches, which also includes three wins. AFC Bournemouth versus Liverpool will be streamed on the Hotstar app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 8:30 PM IST. Former Premier League Referee David Coote Says Struggle To Hide He’s Gay Contributed to Poor Choices (Watch Video).

Bournemouth will be without a few key players for this game with Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Marcos Senesi, Adam Smith, Enes Unal, Evanilson, James Hill, and Julio Soler missing out due to injuries. Justin Kluivert has been immense for the team going forward and should start out wide. He will be supporting striker Dango Outtara in the final third. Ryan Christie and Tyler Adams form the double pivot in midfield.

Mo Salah has been influential in Liverpool enjoying a fine run in the league. The Egyptian winger should start on the wings with Luis Diaz on the opposite flank. Darwin Nunez should lead the attack and have Dominik Szoboszlai as the no 10 behind him. There is no looking past Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield. Ex-Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius Tries To Reboot Career at Struggling FC Schalke.

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will square off against Bournemouth in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, February 1. The Bournemouth vs Liverpool match is set to be played at the Vitality Stadium and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. For Bournemouth vs Liverpool viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform of the Star Network and will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription fee for the same. It should be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

