The prestigious BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Awards 2025, also known as the BCCI Naman Awards is back and some of the best performers for Indian cricket across both men's and women's categories and all age groups will be honoured. Indian cricketers have had some memorable performances and achievements across the past year and they will deservedly hog the limelight when the BCCI annual awards take place. It has been learnt that Jasprit Bumrah, who was earlier named the Cricketer of the Year 2024 at ICC Awards 2024, will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for being the best player in the men's category in 2023-24. Smriti Mandhana, who has been in sensational form as well, will get the award for being the best women's cricketer for India in that period. Jasprit Bumrah Bags Best Men’s Cricketer Award, Smriti Mandhana Takes Women’s Honour at BCCI Awards 2025.

The BCCI Awards 2025 will also witness the legendary Sachin Tendulkar being honoured with Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cricket. The BCCI Awards in 2024 was the first time that the ceremony took place in the post-COVID era. Read below to find out the BCCI Awards 2025 live streaming and telecast details.

When is BCCI Awards 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The BCCI Awards 2025 will be held in Mumbai on February 1. The BCCI Naman Awards will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of BCCI Awards 2025?

Star Sports Network has been broadcasting India's home cricket matches and will provide telecast of the BCCI Awards 2025. Fans keen on watching the BCCI Awards 2025 live telecast can tune in to the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For BCCI Awards 2025 online viewing options, read below. Sachin Tendulkar To Receive C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Awards 2025.

How to Watch BCCI Awards 2025 Live Streaming?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network and will provide BCCI Awards 2025 live streaming. Fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch BCCI Awards 2025 live streaming online but will need to have a subscription first.

