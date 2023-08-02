Jamshedpur, Aug 2 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic on a one-year deal from Chennaiyin FC.

The 6 foot 4 inch tall striker had a memorable first season for the Marina Machans scoring eight goals and bagging four assists in just 17 appearances for the club.

“It's a great feeling to join Jamshedpur FC,” said Sliskovic on becoming a part of the Men of Steel family.

The Croat is known to be strong in the air and possesses a unique goal-scoring ability along with technical ability and strength.

A proper journeyman, Sliskovic has played for multiple top clubs in the past, featuring several times under current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel at FSV Mainz in Germany between 2010 and 2015.

Following stints at other clubs in Germany and Switzerland, he finally made a move to Chennaiyin FC in 2022.

Over and above his exploits at club level, Sliskovic has also made multiple appearances for the Croatian U21 side in his early days.

The Croat has six appearances for his country at the youth level, and featured alongside several recognisable names such as Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Rakitic.

“Petar has already got league experience and that's always very encouraging because it can be very difficult for strikers to settle into a new league,” said Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper.

“He has done very well last season and got a good tally of goals to his name and is an accomplished striker with experience from Croatia and Germany and I think he will fit into our model of play really well. If he is given chances, he will score goals," said Cooper.

The club also confirmed that Sliskovic will don the number nine jersey in the upcoming ISL.

