Turin [Italy], November 17 (ANI): Jannik Sinner successfully retained his Nitto ATP Finals crown on Sunday, overcoming long-time rival Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5 in a gripping final at Turin's Inalpi Arena. The Italian delivered a near-perfect performance, capping a season highlighted by his fierce rivalry with the World No. 1 Spaniard.

Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated the 2025 season, collectively claiming 14 titles, including all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Sinner's composure under pressure was the highlight of the game. The Italian saved the only break point of the opening set and then clinched it in a tiebreak with calculated shot-making. While his serve was not at its peak, he executed the pivotal points with efficiency, particularly in the decisive moments of both sets.

The match featured a few interruptions, including a 10-minute pause at 2-2 in the first set due to a medical emergency in the stands and a medical timeout by Alcaraz at 5-4.

In the second set, Alcaraz took an early lead, but Sinner fought back to even the score at 3-3. From that point on, he dominated the key moments, breaking Alcaraz's serve when it mattered most to keep the match under control, and ultimately sealed the victory in straight sets.

With the victory, Sinner joined John McEnroe and Boris Becker as the only men to lift multiple Nitto ATP Finals trophies on home soil and walked away with a record $5,071,000 champion's prize--the largest in tournament history.

"It was a very, very close match. I saved a set point in the first set and I am extremely happy with how I handled the situation. Celebrating this trophy at the end of the year after such an intense couple of months, there is no better ending," Sinner said after the trophy ceremony, as per ATP's official website.

Alcaraz, who had already secured the ATP Year-End No. 1 ranking, praised Sinner's performance.

"He has not lost a match on an indoor court for two years now. That shows how great a player he is," said the Spaniard.

Notably, Sinner ends the 2025 season with a 58-6 record, lifting trophies at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Nitto ATP Finals, Paris, Beijing and Vienna. (ANI)

