Jeddah, Feb 25 (AP) Japan and North Korea's women played a scoreless draw on Saturday in their bid for a spot in this year's Paris Olympics.

This means the place will be determined on Wednesday in the second-leg match at Tokyo's National Stadium where the winner will advance to the 12-team tournament in Paris.

Also Read | Barcelona 4-0 Getafe, La Liga 2023-24: Raphinha Stars As Catalan Giants Move to Second Spot on Points Table With Convincing Victory.

The match was played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after being moved from North Korea by the Asian Football Confederation following complaints from the Japanese about travel and other issues.

Japan had more possession of the ball, but North Korea looked the more threatening and out-shot Japan 9-4. (AP)

Also Read | Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2023-24: Harry Kane Scores Twice As Bavarians End Three-Match Losing Streak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)