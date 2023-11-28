Virginia Water (England), Nov 28 (AP) Ryo Hisatsune was voted as the European tour's top rookie on Tuesday after a memorable season that saw the 21-year-old Japanese player win the French Open and earn dual membership with the PGA Tour.

Hisatsune became the first Japanese golfer to receive the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award, beating a list of contenders that included highly rated Swede Ludvig Aberg.

Also Read | BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023 Day 1 Stumps Update: Glenn Phillips Takes Four Wickets As Kiwis Reduce Hosts to 310/9 Despite Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s Half-Century.

Hisatsune was outside the world's top 200 at the start of the 2023 season. Three years ago, he lost his card on Japan's leading tour.

Now, he's preparing to play against the best in the world on the other side of the Atlantic after finishing among the top 10 players in the European tour's season-ending Race to Dubai rankings who were not already exempt from the PGA Tour. He posted eight top-10 finishes, including the win in France, and is ranked No. 81 in the world.

Also Read | Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

“I'm so happy, it's such a surprise,” Hisatsune said.

Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are among the previous recipients of the award. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)