Melbourne, Dec 29: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the second fastest Indian along with Ravindra Jadeja to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket during the fourth day's play of the fourth Test against Australia here. Bumrah dismissed Travis Head (1) for his 200th victim in the post-lunch session, joining Jadeja in the list of bowlers who are fastest to 200 wickets in Tests. 'We Only Believe in Jassi Bhai' BCCI's Post for Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral After He Completes 200 Test Wickets With Dismissal of Travis Head During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Both Bumrah and Jadeja achieved the feat in their 44th Test, and overall he is the 12th Indian bowler in the format to complete the milestone. The recently retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the quickest among Indians to have taken 200 wickets, a feat that he achieved in his 37th Test. With the spin duos leading the chart, Bumrah is the fastest pacer for India to achieve the feat. 'Jasprit Bumrah Gets His Revenge' Fans React After Star Indian Pacer Dismisses Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Ashwin is ranked third in the overall list of bowlers who were fastest to 200 Test wickets, behind two leg-spinners -- Pakistan's Yasir Shah (33 Tests) and Australia's Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests). The dismissal of Head was followed by that of Mitchell Marsh's (0), caught behind the wicket, as Bumrah took his wickets tally in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to 28. He had earlier dismissed opener Sam Konstas (8) for his first wicket in Australia's second innings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)