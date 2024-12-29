'We only believe in Jassi bhai' is a line that has continued to echo all throughout the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the India national cricket team's standout performers. The premier pacer continued to cement his legacy as a modern-day great of the sport as he completed 200 wickets in Test cricket by dismissing Travis Head on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne on December 29. After Bumrah attained this landmark, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s 'We only believe in Jassi bhai' post has gone viral on social media. 'Jasprit Bumrah Gets His Revenge' Fans React After Star Indian Pacer Dismisses Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

BCCI's Post for Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral

We only believe in Jassi bhai 😎 200 Test Wickets for Boom Boom Bumrah 🔥🔥 He brings up this milestone with the big wicket of Travis Head.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/QiiyaCi7BX — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2024

