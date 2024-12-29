Fans said Jasprit Bumrah got his revenge over Sam Konstas after dismissing him on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 29. The youngster, who had a superb debut knock in the first innings when he scored 60, had taken the attack to Jasprit Bumrah, disturbing his rhythm. The premier Indian pacer however won the second round of the contest as he got one ball to nip back in a bit and get past his pad and bat and onto the middle stump. Jasprit Bumrah has India's best with the ball in hand by a far distance in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024. Sam Konstas Wicket Video: Watch Jasprit Bumrah Castle Youngster With Sensational Delivery During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

'Jasprit Bumrah Gets His Revenge'

THIS IS WHY YOU DON'T MESS WITH BUMRAH 🔥. Jasprit Bumrah gets his Revenge vs Sam Konstas.#INDvsAUS#Bumrah pic.twitter.com/iAdxqMPnW2 — Sports Spotlight (@SSpotlight71) December 29, 2024

'Revenge Done'

'Different Story Today'

Jasprit Bumrah won the battle this time. In the first innings Sam Konstas was smashing Bumrah but there is a different story today. pic.twitter.com/LhTl9UkGo4 — Ganpat Teli (@gateposts_) December 29, 2024

'Sam Konstas Got Taste of His Own Medicine'

Sam Konstas got taste of his own medicine by Jasprit Bumrah🥶🤍#INDvsAUS #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/LIkn72hrhr — SaM (@SaM_Viratian18) December 29, 2024

'Revenge is a Dish Best Served Cold'

