Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulated Team India after their triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, praising the team for creating history by winning consecutive titles.

Talking to X, ICC Chairman Shah lauded the tournament as one of the most global events organised by the International Cricket Council and congratulated the Indian team for their achievement.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan Played T20 World Cup 2026 Final Despite Cousin Sister’s Death in Car Accident.

"What an incredible finale to the most global and accessible @ICC event ever! Congrats to India, who became the first team to win back-to-back #t20worldcup titles. Well done to Suryakumar Yadav and the whole squad and staff. Congrats also to @BLACKCAPS for their great campaign," Jay Shah wrote on X.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/2030730671447281873?s=20

Also Read | Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar After his Success in ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Saikia also praised the team's historic achievement and commended the players and coaching staff for their fearless brand of cricket.

"History created, history rewritten. Nation celebrates this historic triumph of Team India that successfully defended our T20 World Cup. Heartiest congratulations& Hats off to Skipper Suryakumar Yadav , Head Coach Gautam Gambhir & each member of Team India for their fearless brand of cricket & never say die attitude. Two back-to-back ICC T20 WC is a phenomenal, unprecedented achivement which proves India's sheer dominance in world cricket. JAI HIND," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia wrote on X.

https://x.com/lonsaikia/status/2030750761676902852?s=20

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5.

Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)