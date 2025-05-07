Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 7 (ANI): Right-hand batter Jemimah Rodrigues registered her highest score in the One Day Internationals as India Women registered a 23-run win over South Africa Women in the high-scoring encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Jemimah played an exceptional innings of 123 runs from 101 balls, which was laced with 15 boundaries and one six in her innings. The 24-year-old player scored these runs at a strike rate of 121.78. She was awarded the Player of the Match was this brilliant performance.

With this victory, the Women in Blue maintained the top spot in the points table after winning three (six points) of their four fixtures in the tri-series. On the other hand, the Proteas side is in third place after losing all of their games in the tournament so far.

Chasing a mammoth total of 338 runs in their 50 overs, the Chloe Tryon-led side fell short of the target by just 23 as the side was able to score 314 runs with the loss of seven wickets.

Annerie Dercksen (81 runs off 80 balls) and Tryon (67 runs from 43 balls) were the highest scorers for the South Africa team.

Miane Smit (39 runs in 54 balls), Nondumiso Shangase (36 runs off 36 balls), Tanzim Brits (26 runs from 42 balls), Nadine de Klerk (22* runs in 13 balls), and Sinalo Jafta (21 runs off 20 balls) scored valuable runs for their team, but it was not enough to take them through.

For the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, three wickets were snapped by Amanjot Kaur (3/59 in 9 overs), two wickets were grabbed by Deepti Sharma (2/57 in 10 overs), and one wicket each was bagged by Shree Charani (1/58 in 10 overs) and Pratika Rawal (1/15 in 3 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, South Africa captain Chloe Tryon won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fifth match of the ODI tri-series.

Batting first, India posted a huge total of 337 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the completion of the first innings. The top scorer for the Indian team was right-hand batter Jemimah Rodrigues (123 runs off 101 balls).

Deepti Sharma (93 runs from 84 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (51 runs in 63 balls) also scored crucial runs for the side in the match.

For the South Africa side, Masabata Klaas (2/51 in 8 overs), Nadine de Klerk (2/54 in 9 overs), and Nonkululeko Malaba (2/71 in 8 overs) each took two wickets, and Dercksen (1/36 in 6 overs) and Tryon (1/46 in 8 overs) each took one wicket in their respective spells.

Brief Score: India Women 337/9 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 123, Deepti Sharma 93; Masabata Klaas 2/51) vs South Africa Women 314/7 in 50 overs (Annerie Dercksen 81, Chloe Tryon 67; Amanjot Kaur 3/59). (ANI)

