Doha, Feb 12 (AP) Sixth-seed Jessica Pegula advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Doha Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

The American will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2, for a spot in the last four. Alexandrova, who is ranked 26th, had defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets on Tuesday.

Also Read | Feyenoord vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Knockout Phase Play-Off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed, was eliminated by Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2. The Latvian will next play either Ons Jabeur or Sofia Kenin.

The seventh-ranked Elena Rybakina advanced by beating Rebecca Sramkova 7-6 (1), 6-2 and awaits either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Linda Noskova.

Also Read | Celtic vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Knockout Phase Play-Off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

On Tuesday, Coco Gauff was eliminated by Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5. The Ukrainian will next face Poland's Magda Linette. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)