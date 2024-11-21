Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Legendary Jhulan Goswami will have a stand named in her honour in the 'B' Block of the iconic Eden Gardens here, following a proposal by the Cricket Association of Bengal.

A proposal to rename the 'B' Block in honour of the former India pacer has been placed before the apex body of CAB and if all goes well, it will be unveiled during the India-England T20I on January 22 next year.

"I never imagined something like this would come to fruition. I would definitely love to watch a match from there," said Goswami.

"For any cricketer, the ultimate dream is to represent her district, state, or country, but receiving an honour like this is truly monumental."

"A dedicated stand is a huge, significant honour and it's only possible because of the CAB's vision to promote women's cricket. Words can't do justice to this recognition," she added.

Goswami claimed 44 wickets in 12 Tests, a world record 255 scalps in 204 ODIs and recorded another 56 dismissals in 68 T20Is. With 355 wickets, she holds the record for taking most wickets in international cricket among female players.

Goswami praised CAB for their efforts and said, "Over the last 8-10 years, CAB has done phenomenal towards the promotion of women's cricket."

Eden Gardens currently has stands named after the former India captain Sourav Ganguly and late Pankaj Roy besides former BCCI presidents, late Jagmohan Dalmiya and Biswanath Dutt.

