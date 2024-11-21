One of the biggest rivalries in the history of Test cricket is set to be reignited when the India national cricket team takes on the Australia national cricket team in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. There already has been a lot of talk already about how intense the series is set to be and now, it is time for both India and Australia to bring on the action on the field. The last time India toured Australia for a Test series was in 2020/21 when the side led by Ajinkya Rahane had come out on top. Prior to that, India's trip Down Under saw Virat Kohli become the first Asian captain to a Test series in Australia. Can India complete a hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia? IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Perth.

India enter this series on the back of a shock 0-3 whitewash at home at the hands of New Zealand. India national cricket team's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah stated that they are not thinking about the New Zealand series loss and the visitors would look to put up an inspired show against Australia. Pat Cummins and his Australia national cricket team have an edge over India given the home conditions and a victory in the Perth Test might just set Australia up for a series win, which would be massive for their WTC 2023-25 final hopes. Fans might be wondering what the IND vs AUS prediction is and let us take a look at what Google's Win Probability suggests. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2024 vs Australia: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Perth.

Who Will Win India vs Australia 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25?

India vs Australia Google Win Probability (Source: Google)

The contest between India and Australia is set to be a fierce one when these two teams step out in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener in Perth. However, Google's Win Probability has picked Australia to come out on top in the series opener. Australia, as per Google Win Probability have a 70% chance of winning the Perth Test as compared to India's 25%. The chance for the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 in Perth ending in a draw is 5%. The Google Win Probability's IND vs AUS prediction might be because of the recent form of these two teams in Tests. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, Perth Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Optus Stadium.

While India were blanked 0-3 at home by New Zealand, Australia had triumphed against the Black Caps earlier this year in what was their last Test appearance prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, Australia were held to a 1-1 draw by West Indies in their last Test series at home. It is also important to know that the Google Win Probability is likely to change as well during the course of the game.

