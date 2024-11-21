WWE has a history of providing entertaining matches in their monthly mega events and the high-profile year-ender will be WWE Survivor Series. Starting at the end of November, the WWE Survivor Series is one of WWE's longest-running PLEs. Even though the event has been modified in recent years, fans appreciated the makeover. Nowadays, it's all about War Games and the same will be followed in the 2024 edition of WWE Survivor Series. and it would be one of the final main events to be broadcast on TV before WWE move to Netflix. Check out the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024 match cards and schedule below. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post).

With multiple storylines moving forward in the WWE SmackDown and WWE RAW, there are three matches confirmed for the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024. Players like Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Gunther will be in action. Check out the match details below.

The WWE Survivor Series 2024 will be played in Vancouver, Canada. It is one of the historically significant ones for WWE as the city held many PLEs before. Even though it's sticking to North America, it will be headed north of the US border for its next PLE. In India, WWE Survivor Series 2024 will be live on December 1, 2024, and will start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024: Three Superstars Who Can Be Fifth Member of Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline.

WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024 Match Cards:

Roman Reigns ‘OG Bloodline’ and Unknown Fifth Member vs Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline with Bronson Reed

The five v five matchups involving eight Samoan Wrestlers have been the highlight of the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024. The Samoan brothers faced each other in Bad Blood 2024 and Crown Jewel 2024 but the waters have been muddied slightly by the additions of fifth members to the respective teams. Roman Reigns will look for a final win in the match.

Ten-Women War Games in WWE Survivor 2024 Including Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

With 10-men action taking centre stage, a similar will be the case for the women’s division. 10 women will be stepping in for the bout and have some of the rivals headlined by Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. The other eight women also have some storyline and they will look to settle before the end of the year.

Heavyweight Championship – Damian Priest vs Gunther

Damian Priest proved his worth by defeating Finn Balor and Judgement Day, he later went in to win the contender match and will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title he lost at SummerSlam 2024. Finn Balor and others might intervene in the match but Priest will be mentally prepared for the same.

