New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Jindal Panther claimed a hard-fought 10-9 victory over Jaipur Achievers in an intense extra-time contest at the Northern India Polo Championship, held at the Jaipur Polo Grounds on Thursday, according to a release.

Jindal Panther started strong, building a 7-4 lead by halftime through coordinated play and efficient finishing. Juan Gris Zavaleta led the scoring with four goals, supported by Siddhant Sharma (3), Ramiro Zavaleta (2) and Naveen Jindal (1).

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Jaipur Achievers mounted a strong comeback in the second half, overturning the deficit to take the lead with a high-tempo attacking display. Alejo Aramburu starred with six goals, while Sawai Padmanabh Singh added two and Daniel Otamendi contributed one.

Jindal Panther equalised at 9-9 in the final chukker to force extra time. A missed penalty by Jaipur Achievers proved decisive, as Jindal Panther capitalised to score the winning goal in the added period.

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Speaking after the match, Naveen Jindal said, "It was a close, competitive game. We were fortunate to edge it. Matches like these reflect the true spirit of polo."

Looking ahead, he added, "Every match is a new challenge. The key is that both players and horses come through safely."

Commenting on the sport's growth, he noted that while polo remains a niche sport, rising interest and stronger infrastructure support can significantly expand its footprint in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)