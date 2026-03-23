Windhoek [Scotland], March 23 (ANI): Namibia will be led by all-rounder JJ Smit in next month's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Windhoek, with long-time captain Gerhard Erasmus handing over the reins for the six-match series featuring Oman and Scotland.

The tri-series, starting April 2, forms part of the ongoing League 2 cycle, where the top four teams at the end of the competition progress to the main qualifying tournament for the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

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Currently placed sixth in the standings, Namibia face a must-deliver situation at home as they look to close the gap on the top four and keep their qualification hopes alive.

According to ICC, Smit will captain a 15-member squad that blends experience with fresh faces. Namibia have handed maiden call-ups to William Lottering and Zacheo Jansen van Vuuren, while retaining a core group of players who featured in the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

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The African side endured a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, losing all four of their matches, and will be aiming to reset in the 50-over format with improved performances in familiar conditions.

Namibia open their tri-series campaign against Oman on April 4 in Windhoek.

The 30-year-old Smit has played 52 ODIs and has taken 56 wickets with an average of 21.16 and a best of 26/5. He has also made 1071 runs with the bat at an average of 26.12 and a strike rate of 77.38 with the help of three half-centuries and a best of 94.

In the 67 T20Is he has played for Namibia, Smit has taken 67 wickets and made 1251 runs with the bat. He has hit a century and four half-centuries in the shortest format.

Squad: JJ Smit (captain), Gerhard Erasmus, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, William Lottering, Zacheo Jansen van Vuuren, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Zane Green, WP Myburgh, Louren Steenkamp. (ANI)

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