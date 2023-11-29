Sports News | J&K LG Hosts 'high Tea' for Ex-cricketers Participating in Legends League T20

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hosted a "high tea" on Tuesday for the cricketers participating in the ongoing Legends League T20 here, expressing hope that the event would usher a new sporting era in the Union Territory.

More than 100 former international cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan (India), Shane Watson, Aaron Finch (Australia), Tilakarante Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle, Ricardo Powell (the West Indies), Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel (South Africa), Kevin Petersen (England), Ross Taylor and Martin Guptil (New Zealand), are in Jammu as part of the second season of Legends League T20.

Interacting with the cricketers, the LG said entire Jammu and Kashmir is proud and excited about the matches being held at the MA Stadium in the heart of Jammu.

"This is the first major international cricket event in the Union Territory after several decades and a beginning of a new sporting era for Jammu and Kashmir.

"These matches featuring international cricket stars will not only help us achieve excellence in organising international sporting events, but also popularise a robust sports culture among the masses, especially among youngsters," he said.

Sinha said over the next three days, Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate and honour the sporting excellence, dedication and commitment of the cricketers, who will also get an opportunity to enjoy the hospitality and incredible culture of the region during their stay.

The LG congratulated the players, including Gayle, Singh, Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera and Stuart Binny, and extended his best wishes to the teams for the remaining matches.

The Legends League reached Jammu on the third leg of the tournament to play a total of four matches in the city of temples. While the first match was played on Monday, the remaining three matches will be played on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

