Cape Town, Nov 23 (PTI) MI Cape Town on Wednesday announced England pacer Jofra Archer as their wildcard signing for the inaugural edition of the SA20 league, starting in January next year.

Archer has not played international cricket since March 2021 due to a long-standing elbow issue, which was followed by a stress fracture of the lower back.

He returned to action for England Lions in a game against the main England side in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Archer was signed by Mumbai Indians in the last IPL auction for Rs 8 crore despite the franchise knowing that he would not be available. He has been retained for the 2023 season.

IPL side MI and SA20 team MI Cape Town are owned by the same group.

