The golden generation of Belgium football may be coming to its twilight but failure to win any big event has been largely disappointing. They begin their campaign in Qatar with a match against Canada at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. The Red Devils are strong on paper and there is a sense of continuity in terms of management with Roberto Martinez continuing to be in charge of the side despite never lifting the trophy. Their opponents Canada play the main event after a gap of 36 years. They did so via automatic qualification and finished above the likes of the USA and Mexico to show their level. Belgium versus Canada will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 AM. Lionel Scaloni, Argentina Manager, Reacts After Loss Against Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup 2022 , Says ‘No Other Option Other Than to Pick Ourselves Up’

Romelu Lukaku and Thorgan Hazard are not match-fit and will not start for Belgium. Michy Batshuayi will play as the lone striker with Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard as the attacking midfielders. Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans in midfield will keep things ticking with their slick passing game. Yannick Carrasco is set to be converted as a wingback and should start on the left. 19-year-old Zeno Debast is set to for Belgium in defence where he will partner with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Alphonso Davies is not fully fit and his participation in the game for Canada is not certain. The North American team will start with five at the back with Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, and Steven Vitoria as the three defenders and Tajon Buchanan and Sam Adekugbe as the wingbacks. Cyle Larin will start up top for Canada with the experience of Atiba Hutchinson helping in midfield.

When is Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. The game will be held on November 24, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Belgium vs Canada (BEL vs CAN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Canada (BEL vs CAN), and FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Belgium vs Canada Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Belgium often starts big tournaments on the front foot and this one will be no different.

