Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Australian spinner Jess Jonassen was on Sunday ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20 series against the India women's cricket team due to a hamstring injury.

Jonassen will be replaced by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington who is expected to reach India by Tuesday. Australia won the series-opener by nine wickets and the second game will be played on Sunday.

Also Read | Maharashtra 50/0 in 9.6 Overs #MAHvODI #VijayMerchant Scorecard:….

Jonassen strained her hamstring while fielding in the first match.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Club Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

"She's since been assessed and it's evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short," Australia team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth told cricket.com.au.

"Jess will be unavailable for the remainder of the series and will return to Brisbane to continue her rehab."

Her replacement Wellington last played a T20 on the tour of India back in 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)