The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching its summit clash and this has prompted the top clubs in Europe to arrange for friendlies to build some momentum ahead of the second half of the season. Two top EPL teams – Aston Villa and Chelsea – clash in a friendly this evening in Abu Dhabi which should be a quality game. This is the first time Chelsea will play top-tier football since losing to Newcastle United in the league. The Blues are without a win in their last five games in the English Premier League which also involves three defeats. Graham Potter will need to quickly reverse this growing misfortune for the London club and take them north in the points table and hence these preparations are key. Aston Villa come into the contest having already played two friendlies, losing one and drawing the other. Unai Emery is a master tactician and will relish this opportunity to beat Chelsea. Aston Villa versus Chelsea starts at 7:40 pm IST. England vs France Goal Video Highlights: Watch Les Bleus Enter FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals As Three Lions Bow Out

Danny Ings came off the bench to score two goals for Aston Villa against Brighton and is expected to start this evening. Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins are dynamic forwards and could trouble Chelsea with their pace. In midfield, it will be Douglas Luiz who is expected to run the show with John McGinn pushing forward to join the attack from the left of mid.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to start for Chelsea in goal with Trevor Chalobah and Dion Rankine in defence. Marc Cucurella has failed to have an impact on Chelsea since making a move from Brighton and he will hope for a quick turnaround in fortunes. Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante have travelled with the squad but are not set to feature.

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Aston Villa vs Chelsea friendly clash will be played at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Dubai on December 11, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 07:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Aston Villa vs Chelsea in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of Aston Villa vs Chelsea on their TV sets. Harry Kane Becomes Joint Top Scorer For England With Wayne Rooney, Achieves Feat Against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Club Friendlies 2022?

Aston Villa vs Chelsea clash will however, be available online. For Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streaming, fans can watch the game live on Recast. The match will also be available for live streaming on Villa TV but fans will need to pay a subscription fee to watch the game. Chelsea is playing a second-string team against Aston Villa and could well lose the contest.

