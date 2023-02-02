New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Indian veteran Judo player Manish Mann has his eyes set on bringing glory to India in Judo at the 2023 Asian Games in China. The Games were initially scheduled to take place from 10th September to 25th September 2022, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates were announced from 23rd September to 8th October 2023.

Manish is currently focusing on his diet, nutrition, training and workout to be in the best possible shape going into this prestigious continental tournament. Manish's ultimate goal is to clinch the gold medal in this top-tier tournament and fly the Indian flag high on Chinese soil.

Also Read | ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket’s Mega Event.

Manish is an established name in the sporting fraternity and has stellar achievements both at the national and international levels. At the national level, Manish has won multiple honours including a Gold medal in Senior National Championships 2009, Kerala in the 90 Kg category. He won a bronze medal in Federation Cup Championship, 2008, Haryana in 81 Kg as well as a Silver medal in the All India Inter University Games 2008 Manipur in 90 Kg.

Regarding the international scene, Manish has made India proud at various levels. He won a Bronze medal in Asian Championship, 2015 held in Lebanon in 100 Kg, a Bronze medal in Trishakti International Open Judo Championship, 2014 held in Indonesia in 90 Kg, a Bronze medal in the 1st Martial Arts Asian Games in 2009 held at Bangkok in the 100 Kg, Bronze medal in Grand Prix 2007 held at France in 90 kg among others.

Also Read | Shweta Sehrawat, India’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Winning Star, Breaks Out Into Dance Upon Receiving Warm Welcome on Arrival in Delhi.

After such an illustrious career, Manish doesn't need to prove anything to anyone. His records speak for themselves but the man himself strives to reach greater heights. The Alipur-based Indian star is a professional wrestler, judo player, actor, model and coach. He has achieved success in all the fields he has tried out in his career but his motivation is still at its peak. Manish is currently preparing himself for a number of big sports events scheduled to take place this year including the Asian Games.

Manish's preparations are going on very well. He is in ideal shape to bring laurels to the nation. With only a few months remaining before the Asian Games, Manish will be hoping to stay injury free and work hard for his ultimate. We certainly wish Manish the very best in his future endeavours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)