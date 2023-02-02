New Delhi [India], February 2: India U19 batting sensation Shweta Sehrawat received a warm welcome back home in Delhi on Thursday after her team's under-19 T20 World Cup win. Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash here at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday. She was captured wearing a turban and dancing with her family and loved ones, who were extremely ecstatic about her arrival. Her mother was extremely delighted with the performance of her daughter and the team. Sachin Tendulkar Felicitates Triumphant India U19 Women’s Cricket Team; ‘It Was a Great Feeling Talking to the Legend’, Claim Players.

Shweta Sehrawat Dances After Arrival in India Post ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Win:

#WATCH | Delhi: India’s U19 Women cricket team vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat dances as she receives a grand welcome from her family and friends India won the inaugural edition of the U19 ICC Women's World Cup in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/gZD3mNT0hM — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

"It is a proud feeling (winning the World Cup). It feels awesome and I cannot describe it in words," said Shweta's mother to ANI. She also said that it felt great when the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar felicitated the entire team before the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. "It is a great feeling. They were all excited about it, including Shweta. Sachin told them some really nice things. It is a great moment for them," said her mother. On her daughter's future, Shweta's mother said that she should keep practicing so that she makes her way into the senior Indian team.

Shweta finished as the leading batter in the tournament, scoring 297 runs in seven matches at an average of 99.00, with three half-centuries and the best score of 92*. Earlier, India's victorious women's U19 team arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Thursday and received a rousing welcome where they were greeted by fans waiting to celebrate their inaugural T20 World Cup win. The fans greeted them in a fervorous manner to the beats of dhol and welcomed their World Cup champions with great exuberance and delight, showering them with flowers. India U19 Women’s Cricket Team Enjoy a Lap of Honour With ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

"It was a great feeling talking to the legend Sachin Tendulkar. Our dreams have come true. Winning the trophy in the first Under-19 Women's World Cup is a very big thing for us. The entire team is filled with joy. We are preparing for the Women's IPL now," said the players while speaking to ANI. The players were earlier felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) where BCCI secretary Jay Shah, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI president Roger Binny were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma collected a cheque for Rs 5 crore, the cash prize BCCI announced for the team and the support staff last week.

The felicitation took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad prior to the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand. "By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India, to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunity," Sachin Tendulkar said. Sachin Tendulkar Delivers Inspirational Speech As BCCI Felicitates India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Winning Squad (Watch Video).

Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. On Sunday, Team India defeated England in a one-sided summit clash, first bowling them out for 68 and then chasing down the target in 14 overs. India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winner on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)