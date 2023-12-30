Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 30 (ANI): The second day of the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2023-24 was filled with dazzling performances in the women's team category. Maharashtra emerged victorious, Delhi secured the Silver medal and West Bengal clinched the Bronze in the women's team category of the Junior National Championship in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Maharashtra posted an all-around score of 161.20, Delhi recorded a total of 153.60 points and West Bengal cumulated a total of 153.40 points. The hosts Odisha finished fourth with a total of 150.40 points and Telangana finished fifth, recording a total of 144.90 points.

Kailash Chandra Das, Joint Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha graced the medal ceremony and gave away the medals to the winners.

In the individual all-around rankings, Telangana's Nishika Agarwal finished on top with 44.25 points. She recorded 13.35 points on the Vault, 9.30 on Uneven Bars, 10.60 points on the Balance Beam and 11.00 points on the Floor Exercise.

West Bengal's Soumili Karar finished in second position with a total of 42.45 points, recording 12.50 points on the Vault, 7.65 points on Uneven Bars, 11.75 points on the Balance Beam and 10.55 points on the Floor Exercise.

Sara Rawool from Maharashtra finished in third position. She posted an all-around score of 41.60 points on the back of the Vault (12.35), Uneven Bars (9.40), Balance Beam (10.35) and Floor Exercise (9.50).

As per a release from Sports Odisha, the top 8 all-around rankings: 1. Nishika Agarwal (Telangana) - 44.25 points. 2. Soumili Karar (West Bengal) - 42.45 points. 3. Sara Rawool (Maharashtra) - 41.60 points. 4. Sneha Tariyal (Delhi) - 41.50 points. 5. Anoushka Patil (Maharashtra) - 40.70 points. 6. Oceana Renee Thomas (Tamil Nadu) - 40.25 points. 7. Gracemi Pangambam (Manipur) - 39.35 points. 8. Nishi Bhavsar (Gujarat) - 38.60 points.

Individual gymnasts across both men's and women's categories will be in action on the final day of the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2023 on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (ANI)

