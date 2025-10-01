Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel disclosed that the unreserved backing he has received from head coach Gautam Gambhir has allowed him to play with unfettered freedom, ahead of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, scheduled to commence on Thursday.

Jurel has returned to the red-ball fold after donning the skipper's role and guiding India A to a five-wicket victory against Australia A in the second unofficial Test. During a record 412-run chase, Jurel notched 56(66) in the second innings to play his part in the memorable story of triumph in Lucknow.

The 24-year-old is expected to keep the wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a foot injury. Ahead of the series opener against the Caribbean side, Jurel revealed Gambhir's message that has helped him prosper on the crease.

"Whenever I speak to the coach, he tells me to play openly, and I will back you 100 per cent. You just go and express yourself, be humble, and just do your hard work. It feels good that he is backing me so much. When I go out to play. I don't have to think about what to do, knowing that someone is there backing me," Jurel said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Jurel was part of the Indian team that toured England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and ended the five-match affair level at 2-2. It was Shubman Gill's first assignment as Test captain, and Jurel was there to witness it firsthand. The youngster, who shares a good bond with Gill, sees him as a leader who carries the entire team along with him.

"I have always had a good bond with Shubman Gill. When he captained for the first time in England, it didn't feel like he was doing it for the first time. He understands everything and carries the team forward. He doesn't feel like a captain but a leader who carries the team with him," he added.

Jurel made his last appearance for India during the fifth Test against England at The Oval. He made his way to the team after Rishabh Pant sustained a foot injury on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester. With a window of opportunity unexpectedly popping up in his career, Jurel is keen on making the most of it.

"It was very unfortunate what happened to him. It was very painful. I replaced him in the field. He had hurt his leg. Now that I have got the chance, I will try to give my best. I have worked hard, and it is everyone's dream to play for the Indian team. I am getting that opportunity. I am excited to make a contribution to my team," he said.

India's Test squad against West Indies: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

