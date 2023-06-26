Auckland [New Zealand], June 26 (ANI): New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has not given up on the dream of playing in the World Cup 2023 campaign and said he is recovering from a right knee injury on a "week-to-week" basis.

Williamson returned home from India on crutches after suffering a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee in the first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Gujarat Titans. He later underwent surgery, which was deemed successful.

"To have a focus and see some of those steps and tick some of those off keeps you quite motivated," New Zealand Cricket captioned and shared a video of Williamson.

"Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting," Williamson said in a video posted by Blackcaps -- New Zealand Cricket's official Twitter -- on Monday.

"Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate," Williamson said about his rehabilitation progress since injuring his knee in March.

The 32-year-old batter has scored 6554 runs in ODIs at 47.83. Talking about his improvement Williamson cited any training he was doing "rehab-specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys at the moment" and looked forward to getting back in the nets.

"Probably more for sanity and changing things up... just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab-specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training. Super keen to get back in the nets, for sure," he said.

The World Cup will be played in India in October and November. (ANI)

