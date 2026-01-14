New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): With the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) set to begin on January 25, Hisar Heroes have entered the final phase of their preparations, sharpening their skills, refining team combinations, and building momentum ahead of the much-anticipated season. The team's training camp has witnessed high-intensity sessions, focused tactical work, and a strong emphasis on fitness and coordination as the players prepare for the challenges of the league.

The coaching staff has been working closely with the squad to ensure a balanced approach between attack and defence, while also preparing the players for the fast-paced and competitive nature of KCL. Match awareness, discipline, and adaptability have remained central to the team's preparation as they look to start the season on a strong note.

Adding to the excitement is the KCL Trophy Tour scheduled for January 19 in Hisar, which has further energized the Hisar Heroes camp. The trophy tour is expected to be a special moment for players and fans, offering a closer look at the prize every team will be fighting for during the season. For the squad, it serves as a timely boost of motivation just days before the league kick-off.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the season, ShubhGrow Founder and Hisar Heroes owner Rajesh Rathee said, "The preparation has been intense and focused, and there is a strong sense of belief within the camp. Hisar Heroes represent the fighting spirit of Haryana, and the players are eager to give their best when the league begins. The trophy tour on January 19 is a proud moment for all of us because it brings in the belief that our hard work behind team finally is finally paying off and adds to the excitement as we move closer to the season opener."

With the countdown underway, Hisar Heroes are stepping into the KCL season with confidence, excitement, and clear intent. As the league begins on January 25 and the trophy makes it way to Hisar on January 19, the franchise is ready to embrace the challenge and make a strong statement in the Kabaddi Champions League. (ANI)

