Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 27 (ANI): Finalists Odisha FC and East Bengal FC are fueled by various motivating factors, all contributing to the desire to conclude their Kalinga Super Cup campaigns on a positive note.

Securing trophies stands as a distinctive measure of success for any football club. As Odisha FC and East Bengal FC face off in the final showdown of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar this Sunday, both sides enter the clash with a shared determination to emerge victorious.

Having displayed resilience by remaining unbeaten throughout the group and knockout stages, Odisha FC and East Bengal FC are now gearing up for one last push. The final serves as a platform for them to potentially resume the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season with the prestige of a title win, leaving an indelible mark on their overall campaign.

The pursuit of success is intensified by the fact that both teams have navigated through the challenges of the Kalinga Super Cup unbeaten, adding an extra layer of significance to this championship clash. As they approach the final showdown, Odisha FC and East Bengal FC are fueled by various motivating factors, all contributing to the desire to conclude their Kalinga Super Cup campaigns on a positive note.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as these two football powerhouses lock horns, each aiming to etch their name in the annals of the Kalinga Super Cup history with a triumphant finish to their campaign.

As the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 reaches its pinnacle, defending champions Odisha FC find themselves in a formidable position to script a title win at their home turf. The team, under the guidance of head coach Sergio Lobera, has not only met but exceeded expectations in the ongoing tournament, securing significant victories against formidable opponents.

"We have a big game in front of us. We have the responsibility to keep the trophy here. We are excited about this opportunity and the most important thing is to enjoy this final. It's a big game for everyone - the players, coaches, staff and supporters," said Odisha head coach Sergio Lobera ahead of the game as quoted by ISL.

While Odisha FC stands as the favoured team for the final, given their current form and home advantage, East Bengal FC will be fueled by ample motivation and determination.

This marks East Bengal FC's second shot at a final this season, following their appearance in the Durand Cup 2023 final where they narrowly missed clinching the title, falling to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Seeking redemption, they managed to avenge that defeat by orchestrating a remarkable comeback against the Mariners in the deciding match of Group A. This triumph not only secured their spot in the final but also ensured a perfect record and maximum points in the group stages.

"We are feeling very good. We have been fighting for results for a long time. It's very important for us to be in another final. We couldn't win the first one (Durand Cup), so we'll try our best to get the result in this one," expressed East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat ahead of the game. (ANI)

