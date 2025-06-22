Colombo, Jun 22 (PTI) Kamal Chawla, the reigning IBSF World 6-Red snooker champion, was the most impressive of the three Indians in the fray, scoring a lopsided 4-1 win over Wai Ip Lam of Macao China on the opening day of the ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship here Sunday.

After getting his eye in, the 45-year-old Chawla rifled in a brilliant 66 clearance in the second frame of the Group 'C' match.

Chawla followed that up with a sizzling 67 clearance to take a vice-like grip over the proceedings.

An error while going for a long red pot gave his rival an opening.

Lam made a crucial break of 40 to pull one back. But before much damage could be done, Chawla closed out the match in the next frame to begin his campaign in the continental showpiece in splendid fashion.

Later, national champion Paras Gupta prevailed over (4-3) Mohamed Mubeen of Sri Lanka on the final black ball in a Group 'D' match.

Results: Group A: Pushpender Singh (Ind) beat Ziaur Rahman Azad (Ban) 4-1 (49-23, 40-16, 1-40, 47-33, 56 (36) -0); Chi Kin Chan (Macao, Chn) beat Pushpender 4-3 (1-7, 0-5, 6-0, 49 (40) -19, 14-61 (39), 42-31, 48-6).

Group C: Kamal Chawla (Ind) beat Wai Ip Lam (Macao, Chn) 4-1 (42-5, 80 (66) -0, 67 (67) -0, 0-44 (40), 49-7).

Group D: Paras Gupta (Ind) beat Mohamed Mubeen (SL) 4-3 (20-52, 42 (37) -5, 47-17, 46-34, 25-36, 13-36, 28-25).

