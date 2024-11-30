Christchurch [New Zealand], November 30 (ANI): Star batter Kane Williamson on Tuesday etched his name in the record book as he became the first New Zealand cricketer to score 9,000 Test runs. He achieved this during the first Test match against England in Christchurch.

After returning from injury, Kane Williamson displayed strong performance in the Christchurch Test.

The 34-year-old played a 61-run knock from 86 balls in New Zealand's second inning. His knock came to an end after Chris Woakes got rid of him in the 36th over.

Earlier in the first inning, the Kiwi batter scored 93 runs from 197 balls at a strike rate of 47.21.

Coming to the Test match, England won the toss and elected to field first. Williamson's 93 and a fighting 58 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six by Phillips, played a key role in taking the Kiwis to a total of 348 runs.

Brydon Carse (4/64) and Shoaib Bashir (4/69) were the top wicket-takers for England.

Harry Brook's stupendous 171-run knock from 197 balls helped England to make a comeback in the first inning of the Christchurch Test. Ben Stokes played a supporting role with his 80-run knock from 146 balls in the first inning.

Nathan Smith (3/141) and Matt Henry (4/84) led the Kiwi bowling attack as they bundled out the Three Lions at 499.

With the help of Kane Williamson (61) and Daryl Mitchell (31), New Zealand managed to take a four-run lead on Day 03.

Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes led the English bowling attack on Saturday and put pressure on the hosts.

At the end of Day 03, New Zealand was 155/6, with Daryl Mitchell (31*) and Nathan Smith (1*) unbeaten on the crease. (ANI)

