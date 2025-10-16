New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): New Zealand batting stalwart Kane Williamson has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic advisor ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) next edition.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka confirmed Williamson's appointment with a post on X and wrote on Thursday, "Kane has been a part of the Super Giants family, and it's an absolute delight to welcome him in his new role as Strategic Advisor for @LucknowIPL. His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to the team."

Williamson has been associated with the Super Giants franchise, particularly their Durban team, in the SA20 league. The 35-year-old made his last appearance for New Zealand during the Champions Trophy final in March earlier this year.

He is yet to step away from the international circuit and has opted for a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket. Williamson will miss New Zealand's T20I home series against England but is expected to return for the ODIs. The first 50-over fixture is scheduled to take place at his home town in Tauranga on October 26.

Williamson, a veteran of the IPL, has hardly made an on-field presence in the last three seasons. In IPL 2023, Williamson was picked by the Gujarat Titans (GT) and sustained a knee injury in their first game of the season and played no further part in the cash-rich tournament.

He stayed with Gujarat in IPL 2024 and played just two games, amassing 27 runs in 27 balls. In 2025, he was unable to find a buyer for himself in the mega auction. His latest appearance dates back to The Hundred in England. He hammered 204 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 129.93 for London Spirit, who finished at No. 7 on the eight-team table.

Williamson doesn't possess managerial experience and has not been part of the team's support staff. Despite his decreasing number of appearances, Williamson remains a reputed figure globally. He captained New Zealand to the 2019 ODI World Cup final and secured the inaugural World Test Championship two years later.

He will join LSG, who are led by Rishabh Pant and coached by Justin Langer. The Super Giants struggled in the last season and wrapped up their campaign in the seventh position, the same as in IPL 2024. (ANI)

