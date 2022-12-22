Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Karnataka pace trio of Ronit More, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak dished out a clinical show to power their team to an innings and seven run win over Puducherry in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Thursday.

Karnataka's seniomost pacer More returned with figures of 4/36, while Vyshak (3/23) and Kaverappa (2/44) gave regular breakthroughs as Puducherry innings lasted just 16 overs on the third day to be bowled out for 127.

Resuming the day on 58/3, Puducherry lost two wickets in an over with Kaverappa inflicting the double blow when he cleaned up both the overnight batters -- Sridhar Ashwath and Jay Pande -- in the second over of the day.

More then got into the act as Karnataka sealed a bonus point victory with a day to spare to jump to the top of the Group C table with 10 points.

Opener Ravikumar Samarth (137) was adjudged man-of-the-match for his first innings century that led Karnataka to 304.

In Delhi, Chhattisgarh inched closer to a second successive victory, putting Services in a spot with 145/4 in their second essay. Services still trailed by 31 runs.

Centuries from their No. 5 Amandeep Khare (125 not out) and No. 7 batter Ajay Mandal (114) handed them a crucial first innings lead of 176.

Riding on the duo's 183-run sixth wicket partnership, Chhattisgarh posted a tall 389 in reply to Services' 213 all out.

Brief Scores: At Bengaluru: Puducherry 170 and 127 in 43 overs (Ronit More 4/36, Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/23, Vidwath Kaverappa 2/44) vs Karnataka 304. Karnataka won by an innings and 7 runs. Points Karnataka 7, Puducherry 0.

At Delhi: Services 213 and 145/4 in 40 overs (Rahul Singh 71) vs Chhattisgarh 389 in 130 overs (Amandeep Khare 125 not out, Ajay Mandal 114; Diwesh Pathania 3/71, Pulkit Narang 3/78, Arpit Guleria 3/102). Services trail by 31 runs.

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 337 and 278/5 in 76 overs (Deepak Hooda 106 batting, Abhijeet Tomar 68, Kunal Singh Rathore 48 batting; Jalaj Saxena 3/79) vs Kerala 306 in 82.5 overs (Sachin Baby 139, Sanju Samson 82; Aniket Choudhary 5/85, Manav Suthar 3/87). Rajasthan lead by 309 runs.

At Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 386 vs Goa 362 in 134.3 overs (Eknath Kerkar 73, Darshan Misal 71; Utkarsh Singh 4/71, Shahbaz Nadeem 4/86). Jharkhand lead by 24 runs.

