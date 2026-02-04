Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League delivered yet another thrilling day of action with Gurugram Gurus clinching their first win in Match 20, Hisar Heroes becoming the first team to qualify for the semifinals in Match 21, and Panipat Panthers producing a commanding display against Rohtak Royals in Match 22.

Wednesday began with a tense encounter between Karnal Kings and Gurugram Gurus, where both sides traded blows in a tightly fought contest. Surender Gill led the raiding charge for Karnal, while Gurugram relied on a collective defensive effort led by Rahul Setpal. The scores remained neck-and-neck through both halves, with neither team conceding an all-out. In the dying moments, Gurugram held their nerve, executing crucial tackles to edge past the Kings 24-23, registering their first win of the season, as per a KCL press release.

"This win means a lot to us. We stayed calm in the last few minutes and trusted our defence. Getting our first victory will boost the confidence of the entire squad," said Rahul Setpal.

-Raider of the Match: Surender Gill (Karnal Kings)

-Defender of the Match: Rahul Setpal (Gurugram Gurus)

Match 21 saw Hisar Heroes produce a dominant all-round performance against hosts Sonipat Stars, sealing a 40-26 victory and confirming their place in the semifinals. After an early exchange, Hisar's defence, marshalled by Surjeet Narwal and Sourav Nandal, took complete control, inflicting multiple all-outs on the Stars. Ashu Malik anchored the raiding unit, while Sonipat's Ayan Lohchab fought back with brave raids despite limited support. Hisar's composure and defensive discipline ensured they stayed firmly in control throughout the second half.

Reflecting on Hisar's qualification, Ashu Malik said, "Qualifying for the semifinals feels special. This team has shown belief, discipline and hunger in every match, and we want to keep this momentum going."

-Raider of the Match: Ayan Lohchab (Sonipat Stars)

-Defender of the Match: Sourav Nandal (Hisar Heroes)

The action concluded with Panipat Panthers delivering a ruthless display against Rohtak Royals, winning 53-35 in Match 22. Narender Kandola set the tempo with early super raids, forcing an all-out inside the opening minutes, while Meetu Sharma complemented him brilliantly, later completing his Super 10. Rohtak struggled to cope with Panipat's relentless pressure and conceded multiple all-outs as the Panthers cruised to a comprehensive victory.

Meetu Sharma of the Panipat Panthers said, "The team gave me confidence to play freely. Our raiding and defence clicked together today, and these kinds of performances help us grow stronger as a unit."

-Raider of the Match: Meetu Sharma (Panipat Panthers)

-Defender of the Match: Naveen (Rohtak Royals)

Kabaddi legend Anup Kumar praised the league's competitiveness, saying, "The Kabaddi Champions League is producing high-quality matches. The intensity, young talent, and tactical growth on display show how strong the future of Indian kabaddi is."

Kuldeep Dalal, Haryana State President, Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, added, "Haryana continues to be the heartbeat of kabaddi. Platforms like KCL are giving players the exposure and confidence needed to perform at the highest level."

With first-time wins, semifinal qualifications, and dominant performances, the Kabaddi Champions League continues to raise the bar as the tournament heads into its decisive phase. (ANI)

