New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse highlighted the growing potential of esports in India while attending the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) here on Friday.

The three-day tournament, which began on Friday, features 16 of India's top BGMI professional teams competing for a prize pool of Rs 4 crore.

Khadse's visit underscores the government's growing recognition of esports as a mainstream sporting discipline.

"Esports is inspiring India's youth to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world," she said.

"Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to building world-class infrastructure, supporting career pathways, and ensuring that Indian talent shines on the global stage."

Government has formally recognised esports in December 2022, when a Presidential Gazette Notification brought competitive gaming under the sport ministry's purview.

In February this year, the ministry extended its cash incentive programme, traditionally reserved for Olympic and Commonwealth medallists, to include esports athletes and their coaches.

